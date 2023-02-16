NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk car dealership is in hot water with U.S. Navy officials after reports of “unscrupulous business practices” involving service members.

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic has put Carafello’s Auto Sales, LLC, located at 6328 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, on the “off limits” list for all Hampton Roads service members due to reports of “bird-dogging.”

Bird-dogging occurs when someone refers a prospective customer to a particular dealership or salesperson for a given fee or compensation.

“Only salespersons licensed to a dealership can assist customers with the purchase of a vehicle,” officials said in a press release Thursday.

This is the second time Carafello’s Auto Sales has made the off-limits list for bird-dogging. The dealership was previously placed on the list back on Nov. 12, 2015, after the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board (AFDCB) became aware of the dealership’s practices. It was subsequently removed from the list on March 14, 2016 after providing information to the board that demonstrated the dealership was again in compliance with Virginia motor vehicle dealer laws and regulations.

Recently, officials say the dealership resumed bird-dogging targeting young sailors outside the gates and Navy Exchange. Several sailors were sold vehicles without being in possession of driver’s licenses.

“Carafello’s practice of selling automobiles to personnel without driver’s licenses unfairly targets junior service members, taking advantage of their limited financial understanding or ability to walk away from a negotiation.”

Carafello’s isn’t the only local business on the off-limits list. The current list includes:

7 City’s Custom & Design, 1062 37th St., Norfolk

7 City’s Custom & Design, 117 E. Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk

Best Price Auto Sales AKA US Auto Excellence, 3336 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach

Carafello’s Auto Sales, LLC, 6328 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk

Mellow Smoke Tobacco Shop, 1948 Diamond Springs Rd., Virginia Beach

Outer Edge Gifts, 760-B J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News

Prime Auto AKA Skyline Auto, 4114 E. Indian River Rd, Chesapeake

The Vault, 86 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton

The Vault, 15435-B Warwick Blvd., Newport News

The Vault, 4746 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes

TKYU Bar, 1910 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Military officials say these businesses will remain on the list until the next scheduled meeting of the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board (AFDCB), at which time the board will reconsider the status of each business on the list.