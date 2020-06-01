Norfolk cancels Independence Day celebrations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Norfolk are canceling annual Independence Day celebrations as Gov. Northam extends Phase 1.
Both celebrations at Town Point Park on Saturday, July 4, and Ocean View Beach Park on Friday, July 3 are canceled this year.
City officials say the decision was made following Governor Northam’s announcement on May 28 to extend Phase 1 another week which delays the subsequent start of Phases 2 and 3.
The latest comes several days after the City of Virginia Beach canceled July 4 fireworks and some other events through July 5.
