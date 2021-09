NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Downtown Norfolk Council won’t have First Fridays for the rest of 2021.

The council didn’t share why but said it was “working with our partners and the city to re-evaluate the event and determine how best to move forward in 2022.”

First Fridays was a big hit when it returned this summer, with many people packing Granby Street for the first event back in August. There was also one in September.

