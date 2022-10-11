NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi will announce his decision on whether two Norfolk police officers who shot a man back in February were justified.

Barry Covington Jr. was shot by two Norfolk police officers on Saturday, February 12 outside of Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub & Restaurant on Granby Street in downtown.

Covington survived life-threatening injuries, and was later charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in public.

Police were unable to answer several questions from 10 On Your Side after the shooting or provide body camera footage, but said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Staff at the popular Irish bar said the night manager saw a man walking with a gun on the side street next to the pub, and the manager ushered everyone inside to the back of the pub. Moments later, three bullets were shot through a corner booth by the window. No one inside was hurt.

Scanner traffic of the incident showed dispatchers relaying two perspectives on Covington’s actions reported by callers.

“The public is trying to get more information,” dispatchers said. “The first caller said he was not pointing the gun at anybody, and it was out of view. Then another caller said he had a gun in his hand screaming and yelling and not making much sense …”

The two officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative leave and the Virginia State Police took over the investigation. Their findings were later sent to Fatehi, who also responded to the scene that night.

