Norfolk business raises $5,000 for lone survivor of serious crash on East Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk restaurant held a fundraiser to help the sole survivor of a car crash that killed three others last month.

On Monday, Mona Lisa Restaurant owner Tommy Posilero presented a $5,000 check to Faith Gonse to help with medical bills after a car crash on East Princess Anne Road Oct. 23.

Three of Gonse’s friends were killed in the crash, and Gonse was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Gonse says her physical rehab is going well, but emotionally, it’s been a rough few weeks. She says she touched by the outpouring of support and love from the community.

“I just can’t even explain it like anything like this happen and it’s overwhelming and I’m so grateful that they show me how much they love me, just want to thank everyone everybody everybody I know who my friends are now,” Gonse said.

Even though they fell short of their $15,000 goal, Posilero says they are still selling wristbands and mask, as well as accepting donations at the restaurant.

All proceeds will go to Gonse.

