NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Summer is officially over and that means college football is back in action. Food, beer and a highly anticipated match-up this Friday with Old Dominion University hosting Virginia Tech. Two state schools that will bring in thousands of fans.

Autumn Ibanez is a waitress at Cogan’s Pizza and a former ODU student so we know who she’s rooting for.

“I actually just graduated so I’m excited,” Ibanez told 10 On Your Side.

She says she’ll be keeping tabs on the game at work.

“I’m not a big sports person, but you’ve got to support the team,” Ibanez stated.

Down the street, Ryan Lynn, co-owner of The Dirty Buffalo, is prepared to be on his feet this weekend. He also has tickets for the game.

“We’re anticipating being busy Friday night as we normally are but we’re also the VIP tent catering sponsor for the game,” Lynn explained.

Whether you’re feeling wings or pizza on game day…

“We crank it out as fast as we can around here,” said Jason Millhaps, general manager at Del Vecchio’s Pizza.

Del Vecchio’s is planning for thousands to come through their doors this weekend before, during and after the game.

“Fast in’s, fast out’s, people come in, they want to grab something quick before they get to the game. We are thrilled to see these huge crowds coming in again,” Millhaps stated.

Millhaps told 10 On Your Side his ODU fandom runs deep. He was born and raised in Hampton Roads.

“Always rooting for ODU. Looking for another upset this year. Hopefully we can pull it out,” Millhaps said.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

We have a poll on WAVY.com asking who you think will win the game.