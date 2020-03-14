Norfolk brewery, restaurant anticipating more challenges due to coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Operations are business as usual at O’Connor Brewing Co. in Norfolk — you can still walk up to the bar and grab a beer, or two.

“We make, I think, some of the best beer in the area” said Kevin O’Connor, president and founder of O’Connor Brewing Co.

But right now, the quality of his IPAs and stouts is not the first thing on his mind.

“What is this going to do in the next 60 to 90 days?” O’Connor asked.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, O’Connor is postponing the 10th anniversary celebration of his business. But his patrons are still coming for regular hours Saturday.

“We are taking extra measures, we are constantly cleaning, we are wiping things down over and over again,” he said.

The staff have turned off the video games in the commons section and put away board games that would typically be in constant use. They’re mopping and disinfecting the floors, tables and bar.

“It’s just kinda nerve-racking that this is putting a stop to a lot of things that are going on. It’s like the black plague coming through again,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor’s also worried about others in the service and hospitality industry.

“We do believe this is our last good weekend before numbers dip considerably,” said Eric Stevens, the owner of Norfolks’ Public House, Portsmouth’s Gosport Tavern, and Still Worldly Eclectic Tapas.

“We think our sales are going to be off by 50 to 60% for the next two weeks,” Stevens added.

Not far away in Ghent, the Public House has had several staff meetings to discuss the severity of COVID-19 and to find a way to keep business running by pushing their online ordering and working on a delivery service.

“Just try to adapt while we are in this crisis period, but still have some jobs for our folks here,” said Stevens.

They will adapt for however long it takes for things to get back to normal again.

