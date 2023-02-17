NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk broke ground Thursday on the new living community that is coming to the Tidewater Gardens area.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Norfolk, the new living community, Aspire at Church Street, will include a business center to support aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners, art programs, a community garden and 21 project-based voucher units for residents.

Photo Courtesy: City of Norfolk

City Council voted in January 2022 to sell the 1.5-acre property at the corner of Church Street and Brambleton Avenue and turn it into an 85-unit apartment building.

An estimated opening date has yet to be announced.