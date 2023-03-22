Norfolk breaks ground on new fire station in Fairmont Park (Photo Courtesy: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk broke ground Tuesday on a new fire station in Fairmount Park.

The new Norfolk Fire Department Station 11 will be located at 2601 Lafayette Blvd. and will replace the current Fire Station 11 on Verdun Ave.

The current Station 11 on Verdun Ave. (Photo Courtesy: City of Norfolk)

According to a tweet from the City of Norfolk, the current Station 11 has served the city for 100 years and is historic for being the first to replace horse-drawn units

The station will be 14,000 square feet and is designed to achieve goals in cancer prevention and quicker response times for emergencies.

The new station is expected to be completed by April 2024