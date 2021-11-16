Norfolk-bound flight from Chicago diverted to Roanoke after receiving mechanical issue alert

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A flight headed to Norfolk was diverted to Roanoke Tuesday afternoon after receiving a mechanical issue alert.

According to a Republic Airways spokesperson, Republic flight 3542 was operating as a United Express flight from Chicago O’Hare to Norfolk International Airport around 1 p.m. Tuesday when it received an alert regarding a mechanical issue.

The flight was subsequently diverted to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and landed without incident.

Officials from Republic Airways told 10 On Your Side that they are currently inspecting the aircraft. It is yet unknown how many passengers the plane was carrying at the time it was diverted.

No additional information has been released.