Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk nominated for best garden holiday lights nationwide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk is back for the 2020 holiday season and is in the running for the best across the country.

The garden’s annual holiday event has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Botanical Garden Lights.

Fans of the Million Bulb Walk can vote HERE. You can only vote once a day from multiple devices.

The lights will light up a mile-long path through the gardens from 5 to 9:30 p.m. each night from November 12 to January 2. Event organizers say this year’s path is brand new and will feature new lighting features, including The Wall of Light that highlights the garden’s NATO Tower.

Tickets for the event went on sale on October 1 and can be purchased online. Those wanting to buy tickets in person will be charged an additional $5 walk-up fee.