NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Botanical Garden is getting ready to welcome guests to the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights, Walk the Garden Aglow starting in November.

According to a press release, this holiday favorite will take place from November 11 through January 1, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NBG’S holiday light extravaganza has been voted in years past as one of the best light shows in the county, and this year visitors will again be able to take a walk through the 1.5 million twinkling lights across the Garden.

Tickets go on sale for the Dominion Energy Garden of Lights, Walk the Garden Aglow on October 1 and can be purchased on the NBG website.