Norfolk Botanical Gardens cancels LanternAsia-FantaSea event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) announced Thursday that the international LanternAsia-FantaSea April event has been canceled due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

This would have been the third installment created by Chinese artisans from Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. NBG officials say the event welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to the Garden in 2016 and in 2018.

NBG is now focusing on a U.S.-based outdoor exhibition with a global environmental mission with hopes that LanternAsia will return in the future.

“Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” debuts this summer with 15 larger-than-life sculptures including a giant fish, colossal jellyfish, and custom-made eagle, all constructed from trash collected from beaches.

“It’s the perfect exhibit to share the Garden’s vision of leading through environmental action,” NBG officials said.