Norfolk Botanical Garden warns of fake tickets sold on Facebook for Million Bulb Walk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — T’is the season for holiday cheer — but it’s also the season for scammers to try to take advantage of unsuspecting people.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is warning people to be careful where they buy tickets for this year’s holiday Million Bulb Walk.

The botanical garden posted on Facebook Friday night saying some people have posted on Facebook attempting to offer or sell their unused tickets for the Million Bulb Walk.

“Unfortunately, we had a family who purchased FAKE tickets which were invalid over the weekend,” the post said.

The botanical garden advised people to only purchase tickets through the garden’s official website. Purchasing tickets there allows them to secure and track attendees’ payments and tickets.

Tickets for the event went on sale on October 1 and can be purchased online. Those wanting to buy tickets in person will be charged an additional $5 walk-up fee.