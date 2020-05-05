Norfolk Botanical Garden to be featured on U.S. postage stamp

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Botanical Garden has been featured on a United States Postage Forever stamp.

Available for purchase beginning May 13, the garden is being featured as part of the upcoming “American Gardens” series which aims to “capture the essence and beauty of nature at its best.”

Featured on the stamp, regular NBG visitors will find its popular Bicentennial Rose Garden which is one of the largest rose gardens on the east coast. The rose garden itself peaks in early May just in time for Mother’s Day and continues blooming throughout the summer and fall.

“If you think it’s easy getting on a US Postage stamp, just ask someone who’s on one! I’m kidding, of course,” said NBG President & CEO Michael P. Desplaines jokingly.

He noted how much of an honor it was to be part of something reserved for distinguished Americans and notable American institutions.

“We’re so pleased to be a part of this historic moment when Gardens around the nation are being honored in such a prestigious way. Thank you, USPS, and thank you America for your love affair with Gardens.”

If you would like to purchase the American Gardens Forever stamps featuring Norfolk Botanical Garden, head to the USPS Postal store HERE.

