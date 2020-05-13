Norfolk Botanical Garden stamps available as part of American Gardens Forever® series

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is now featured on U.S. Postal Service stamps across the nation as part of the American Gardens Forever® series.

The series displays images of 10 vibrant gardens stretching from Brooklyn to Chicago, and our very own Norfolk Botanical Garden. The stamps are officially available for purchase beginning May 13 and can be bought at Post Office locations, and via USPS.com.

The NBG stamp is a photograph of the Garden’s Bicentennial Rose Garden — one of the largest rose gardens on the east coast. The timing could not be more perfect as this garden peaks in early May just in time for Mother’s Day and continues blooming throughout the summer and fall.

NBG President and CEO Michael Desplaines visited the local post office to present flowers from the Bicentennial Rose Garden and to purchase a book of stamps.

“If you think it’s easy getting on a US Postage stamp, just ask someone who’s on one! I’m kidding, of course,” said Desplaines. “The honor of being on a United States Postage Stamp is reserved for distinguished Americans who have left us or for notable American Institutions.”

He continued, “Today I’m proud that Norfolk Botanical Garden is being recognized as one of those notable American institutions. We’re so pleased to be a part of this historic moment when Gardens around the nation are being honored in such a prestigious way. Thank you USPS, and thank you America for your love affair with Gardens.”

The U.S. Postal Service announced the stamp collection across its social media platforms. Norfolk’s can be seen in the top left pink corner.

Bring America's outdoor beauty to your envelopes with our set of American Gardens Forever® Stamps. Featuring the photos of Allan Rokach, this stamp collection includes 10 botanic, country estate, and municipal gardens across the U.S. #BuyMoreStamps #GardenStamps #FlowerStamps — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 13, 2020

The 10 nationwide gardens were all photographed by Allen Rokach between 1996 and 2014.

More information can be found on the Norfolk Botanical Garden website.

