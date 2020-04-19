Norfolk Botanical Garden still open with occasional limited access

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden announced on Sunday that while the gardens are open, limited access may occur periodically to prevent overcrowded areas and support social distancing efforts.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden is open to the public on temporary hours from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The WOW Children’s Garden is open on modified hours from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

In addition to the gardens, designated restrooms in the WOW Garden, Butterfly Garden, picnic area and outdoor administration parking area are open.

General daily admission tickets cost between $10 to $12 and can be purchased online to promote hands-free services and to minimize contact. The garden entry gate has a touchless scan system that scans general admission tickets and membership cards.

Public buildings will continue to remain closed and all adult and youth programs are canceled until further notice.

Tram services throughout the garden are also on-hold during the coronavirus closures.

Updates can be found daily on the NBG’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Norfolk Botanical Garden is blooming and outdoor spaces remain open.

Latest News