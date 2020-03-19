Norfolk Botanical Garden is blooming and outdoor spaces remain open

Live Now
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Just in time for spring, Virginia’s largest botanical garden announced Thursday that the outdoor spaces will remain open with a few adjustments to accommodate coronavirus related social distancing. 

The Norfolk Botanical Garden will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the WOW Children’s Garden is open on modified hours from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. In addition to the gardens, designated restrooms in the WOW Garden, Butterfly Garden, picnic area and outdoor administration parking area are open.

General admission tickets cost between $10 to $12 and can be purchased online to promote hands-free services and to minimize contact. The garden entry gate will have a touchless scan system that will scan general admission tickets and membership cards. 

In the event that certain areas become overcrowded, access to those areas will be limited, according to the Botanical Garden staff. Tram services throughout the garden are also on-hold during the coronavirus closures. 

Public buildings will continue to remain closed and all adult and youth programs are canceled through April. 

Remember that while you are out enjoying the fresh air, it is important to practice and respect social distancing and proper hygiene guidelines

