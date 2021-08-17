Norfolk-based USS Arlington heading to Haiti for relief efforts

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 23: The Norfolk-based USS Arlington joins the Parade of Ships as it makes its way past the Statue of Liberty on the opening day of Fleet Week on May 23, 2018 in New York City. Now in its 30th year, Fleet Week brings more than 3,700 U.S. and Canadian service members to Manhattan through Memorial Day. The event includes ship tours, military demonstrations, musical performances and other events. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based USS Arlington is heading to Haiti to help with disaster relief after the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake over the weekend.

The Arlington, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, is expected to leave Tuesday, the Navy says. It will join U.S. Southern Command Joint Task Force-Haiti and is a part of Expeditionary Strike Group 2.

More than 1,400 deaths and about 7,000 injuries have been reported after the quake on the morning of Saturday, August 14. Other U.S. rescue crews such as Virginia Task Force 1 have also been deployed.

