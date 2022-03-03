Norfolk-based Stop the Violence Team bringing teens to Harlem Globetrotters

First of many community events they plan to host for teens

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It may just be a simple night out to see the Harlem Globetrotters, but the Stop The Violence Team sees it as an opportunity; an opportunity for kids to be kids and a chance to make a positive impact on their lives.

President Bilal Muhammad of STVT says events like this are desperately needed to give local teens a chance to safely connect and forget about issues in their communities.

“How can you grow up in an environment when guns is, bullets [are] flying everywhere,” he said.

It’s a question Muhammad wishes he didn’t have to ask, but with violence plaguing communities across Hampton Roads, he wants to find a way to help teens safely escape that harsh reality.

“How can you really express yourself in a way that you understand and the community understand that a better direction is needed? We going to provide that better direction for them,” he said.

That direction takes the shape of community cookouts or tug of war games with local teens or even community forums.

He hopes to teach teens important lessons to keep them on the right track and out of harm’s way.

“Let’s go back to the old school of being responsible community leaders and community adults in the community,” he said.

A group of teens from Young Terrace in Norfolk will see the Harlem Globetrotters at the end of the month at no cost to the teens, thanks to the help of community sponsors.

Norfolk Police, City of Norfolk, NRHA, Rutter Mills, Shanell T-Shirts, Marathon Community Group and Metropolitan Funeral Home will provide assistance to STVT for the event.

He chose this particular neighborhood because he saw how violence impacted this community over the last year.

“The children are very traumatized by these different homicide events that took place. Now, we need to bring them out of that condition,” he said.

He needs help from the community to put on more events this summer and he hopes more community groups will get involved with this effort.

“If we lose our youth, we done lost the future for our youth. We have to show them a better direction,” he said.

If you’d like to donate to STVT, send assistance to P.O. Box 15399, Norfolk, Va. 23511.