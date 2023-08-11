NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just in time for the first day back to school, an event at Southside STEM Academy at Campostella in Norfolk will provide free haircuts, school supplies and more.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s the day before Norfolk Public Schools students return to class.

NPS students ages 5-18 are welcome.

Several area barbers will be participating at the event at the school, which is located at 1106 Campostella Road. There will also be free food and even a live DJ.

Last year, participants said there were over 350 students who received free haircuts/hairstyles.