Norfolk awards over $1 million in Coronavirus Relief (CORE) fund grants to 90 small businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As part of the $2 million the Norfolk Department of Economic Development received in CARES Act funds, the city created the CORE grant program for small businesses affected by the pandemic.
The Coronavirus Relief (CORE) fund grants are for for-profit and nonprofit small businesses physically located in Norfolk. Priority is given to minority and women-owned businesses.
Applicants are required to demonstrate that the business was operational pre-COVID-19 and that it is suffering negative impacts from the pandemic closures. The funds are designed to reimburse businesses for the costs of interruption caused by the closures.
To better assist applicants, Economic Development is offering individualized application support. The Round 3 application period is open from October 7, 2020, until October 18, 2020. Grant rounds will continue until designated CARES Act funds are depleted.
Below, are the results from Round 2 from applications accepted from September 2, 2020 – September 13, 2020.
$5,000 Micro-grants for companies with 5 or fewer employees
35 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $195,000
- Advanced Electrolysis Inc.
- Affordable Pressure Washing 757
- Bettina’s Blissful Home Daycare
- Coast DIY Bar
- Coastal Virginia Community Development
- Elegant Occasions by Krista
- Eyebrow Center
- Eyeconic Events LLC
- Fuel Sports Performance, LLC
- Graceful In-Home Care Services
- Grand Rental Station
- Great Elite Services
- Health and Relaxation Station Corp
- Hillian Enterprises
- Intuitive Arts Life Coaching Services, LLC
- Istanbul gyro and kebab
- J & G Real Estate LLC
- Kate Fiore Floral Design
- Kingdom Cleaning & Janitorial Services Inc.
- Laurence Dickerson Bragg, Attorney at Law, PLC
- Light Sword Martial Arts
- Lorak Jewelry, Inc.
- Lucky Dawg Trucking
- Military Circle Mart & Gift
- Ms. Maureen Brown, LLC
- NYFO
- Pop Culture Gourmet Popcorn
- Purely Sunnah LLC
- S’mores Amore
- Sandler Training
- Serendip, LTD
- Theresa Cyrus
- trinstar inc
- Valid, LLC
$15,000 Small Business Grants for companies with 6 – 25 employees
34 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $510,000
- Applied Pressure, LLC
- Auntie Anne’s Soft Rolled Pretzels
- Bar-Q
- Breathe Yoga Center LLC
- Brows & Meows
- Cafe Stella
- Cinnabon
- Cookie’s Cakes & More
- Deadline Digital Printing
- D’Egg
- Dominion Soccer Academy
- DRG Bookkeeping
- Elite Culinary Staffing LLC
- Envision Family Services, LLC
- Fleet Printing Services
- Gangadhar corporation
- Genghis Khan Mongolian BarBQ Restaurant
- Ghent Fit Norfolk
- Granby Bistro & Deli
- Granby St pizza
- Groomed for Greatness Learning Center
- Hisway Consulting Services
- Kcm Barber School
- Little Dog Diner
- Martins SoulFood LLC
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Netarus, LLC
- P and P Junk Removal and Demolition Services, LLC
- Peoples Pharmacy LLC
- Primm Advertising
- Prince Ink
- Southern Eats
- Superior Float Tanks
- The Birch
$25,000 Small Business Grants for companies from 26 to 50 employees
9 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $225,000
- 25 Enterprises, LLC
- A Touch of Loving Care, LLC
- Internal Life Homecare LLC
- McKown Pressure Wash Painting and Contracting
- MJ’s Tavern
- Omar’s Carriage house
- Security Storage & Van Co of Norfolk, VA Inc
- Smartmouth Brewing Co.
- Stripers Waterside
$15,000 Nonprofit Grants for companies with 50 or fewer employees
8 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $120,000
- Norfolk Festevents, Ltd.
- Norfolk Pearls Foundation of Virginia Inc.
- The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation
- Todd Rosenlieb Dance
- Virginia Children’s Chorus
- Vivuli LLC
- Volunteer Hampton Roads
- Young Life
For more information, visit norfolkdevelopment.com.
