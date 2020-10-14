Norfolk awards over $1 million in Coronavirus Relief (CORE) fund grants to 90 small businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As part of the $2 million the Norfolk Department of Economic Development received in CARES Act funds, the city created the CORE grant program for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

The Coronavirus Relief (CORE) fund grants are for for-profit and nonprofit small businesses physically located in Norfolk. Priority is given to minority and women-owned businesses.

Applicants are required to demonstrate that the business was operational pre-COVID-19 and that it is suffering negative impacts from the pandemic closures. The funds are designed to reimburse businesses for the costs of interruption caused by the closures.

To better assist applicants, Economic Development is offering individualized application support. The Round 3 application period is open from October 7, 2020, until October 18, 2020. Grant rounds will continue until designated CARES Act funds are depleted.

Below, are the results from Round 2 from applications accepted from September 2, 2020 – September 13, 2020.

$5,000 Micro-grants for companies with 5 or fewer employees

35 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $195,000

Advanced Electrolysis Inc.

Affordable Pressure Washing 757

Bettina’s Blissful Home Daycare

Coast DIY Bar

Coastal Virginia Community Development

Elegant Occasions by Krista

Eyebrow Center

Eyeconic Events LLC

Eyeconic Events LLC

Fuel Sports Performance, LLC

Graceful In-Home Care Services

Grand Rental Station

Great Elite Services

Health and Relaxation Station Corp

Hillian Enterprises

Intuitive Arts Life Coaching Services, LLC

Istanbul gyro and kebab

J & G Real Estate LLC

Kate Fiore Floral Design

Kingdom Cleaning & Janitorial Services Inc.

Laurence Dickerson Bragg, Attorney at Law, PLC

Light Sword Martial Arts

Lorak Jewelry, Inc.

Lucky Dawg Trucking

Military Circle Mart & Gift

Ms. Maureen Brown, LLC

NYFO

Pop Culture Gourmet Popcorn

Purely Sunnah LLC

S’mores Amore

Sandler Training

Serendip, LTD

Theresa Cyrus

trinstar inc

Valid, LLC

$15,000 Small Business Grants for companies with 6 – 25 employees

34 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $510,000

Applied Pressure, LLC

Auntie Anne’s Soft Rolled Pretzels

Bar-Q

Breathe Yoga Center LLC

Brows & Meows

Cafe Stella

Cinnabon

Cookie’s Cakes & More

Deadline Digital Printing

D’Egg

Dominion Soccer Academy

DRG Bookkeeping

Elite Culinary Staffing LLC

Envision Family Services, LLC

Fleet Printing Services

Gangadhar corporation

Genghis Khan Mongolian BarBQ Restaurant

Ghent Fit Norfolk

Granby Bistro & Deli

Granby St pizza

Groomed for Greatness Learning Center

Hisway Consulting Services

Kcm Barber School

Little Dog Diner

Martins SoulFood LLC

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Netarus, LLC

P and P Junk Removal and Demolition Services, LLC

Peoples Pharmacy LLC

Primm Advertising

Prince Ink

Southern Eats

Superior Float Tanks

The Birch

$25,000 Small Business Grants for companies from 26 to 50 employees

9 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $225,000

25 Enterprises, LLC

A Touch of Loving Care, LLC

Internal Life Homecare LLC

McKown Pressure Wash Painting and Contracting

MJ’s Tavern

Omar’s Carriage house

Security Storage & Van Co of Norfolk, VA Inc

Smartmouth Brewing Co.

Stripers Waterside

$15,000 Nonprofit Grants for companies with 50 or fewer employees

8 Companies (by Business Legal Name): $120,000

Norfolk Festevents, Ltd.

Norfolk Pearls Foundation of Virginia Inc.

The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation

Todd Rosenlieb Dance

Virginia Children’s Chorus

Vivuli LLC

Volunteer Hampton Roads

Young Life

For more information, visit norfolkdevelopment.com.

Latest News