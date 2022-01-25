Norfolk asking for public feedback on how to use American Rescue Plan Act funding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is asking for residents’ input on how to spend $154.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The city hopes to get community feedback to help develop a plan for using the funding. The city manager will then bring a recommendation for a plan to City Council for consideration.
Once members receive the proposed plan, City Council will hold a public hearing on the topic.
There are multiple ways residents can give their feedback: comment card drop boxes are in multiple locations in the city, and two City Council members will host a virtual town hall meeting.
Residents can also use the online survey, the Prioritize tool or email the city at ARPACommunication@norfolk.gov to share their priorities for ARPA funding.
The virtual town hall meeting will be hosted by Councilwoman Andria McClellan and Councilwoman Danica Royster on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.
The drop boxes are located at:
- Calvert Square Envision Center
- People First Office
- Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library
- Jordan- Newby Anchor Branch Library
- Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library
- Berkley Recreation Center
- East Ocean View Recreation Center
- Lambert’s Point Community Center
- Norview Community Center
- Huntersville Multi-Service Center
ARPA funding tools and information is available at www.norfolk.gov/ARPA.