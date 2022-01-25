Norfolk asking for public feedback on how to use American Rescue Plan Act funding

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is asking for residents’ input on how to spend $154.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The city hopes to get community feedback to help develop a plan for using the funding. The city manager will then bring a recommendation for a plan to City Council for consideration.

Once members receive the proposed plan, City Council will hold a public hearing on the topic.

There are multiple ways residents can give their feedback: comment card drop boxes are in multiple locations in the city, and two City Council members will host a virtual town hall meeting.

Residents can also use the online survey, the Prioritize tool or email the city at ARPACommunication@norfolk.gov to share their priorities for ARPA funding.

The virtual town hall meeting will be hosted by Councilwoman Andria McClellan and Councilwoman Danica Royster on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

The drop boxes are located at:

Calvert Square Envision Center

People First Office

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

Jordan- Newby Anchor Branch Library

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library

Berkley Recreation Center

East Ocean View Recreation Center

Lambert’s Point Community Center

Norview Community Center

Huntersville Multi-Service Center

ARPA funding tools and information is available at www.norfolk.gov/ARPA.