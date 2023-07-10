NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The proposed HeadWaters Resort & Casino is something Norfolk voters approved more than two years ago, and now after delays, it appears to be moving forward.

During a meeting on Monday at 4 p.m., the Norfolk Architectural Review Board will discuss the design of the proposed half-billion-dollar casino, which would be placed between Harbor Park and the Amtrak Station.

The casino would be owned by the Pamumkey Indian Tribal Gaming Authority, which is a partnership between the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and Tennessee billionaire Jon Yarbrough.

A spokesperson for the project says the first phase would be 90 thousand square feet in total, which would include a gaming floor, sports bar, and lobby. An interior concept design includes a pool and cabanas that overlook the Tides field. The plan also includes an entertainment venue and hotel.

HeadWaters says it’s also hoping to get temporary gaming up and running before the full project opens. Recently, 10 On Your Side asked Mayor Kenny Alexander if he was frustrated with the lack of construction.

“We finally see the green light on receiving plans from the developer of the casino and hopefully we will get back with the developer with our comments on their submission of their plans,” Mayor Alexander said.

Monday’s decision will then go to the Norfolk Planning Commission, and if developers get approved the casino could open in 2025.