Norfolk approves tax relief program for residents, businesses during coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and businesses who are seeing additional financial burdens as the coronavirus spreads can now seek a little extra help from the City of Norfolk.

City Council approved a tax relief program during their Tuesday meeting. The program will give taxpayers and business owners the chance to delay payment on business and personal property taxes.

“This is the most aggressive tax payment deferral and fee waiver in our history, and it is only one of the many steps that we will be taking to ensure that Norfolk’s economy emerges quickly from this health and economic crisis Please stay tuned,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

Here is the revised schedule, per the city:

  • Late payments of meals tax, admissions tax, occupancy tax and transient occupancy tax due in April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020 will not be assessed penalty or interest until 60 days after their due date. Timely filing is still required.
  • Late payments of business personal property tax, personal property tax and real estate tax due between the date of this ordinance and August 1, 2020 will not be assessed penalty and interest until August 1, 2020.
  • Convenience fees for online transactions with the City Treasurer’s office occurring between the date of this ordinance and June 30, 2020 are waived. Taxpayers who pay with a credit card or other electronic payment method will not be charged a fee during this time.

