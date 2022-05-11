NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday night, the Norfolk City Council unanimously approved its $1.7 billion spending plan for the 2023 fiscal year.

The spending plan includes a number of raises and benefit changes for city employees, however, the city council made it clear that their top priority for the 2023 fiscal year is public safety.

All City of Norfolk employees will get a 5% raise. According to city officials, that is the largest citywide increase in over two decades.

In addition, the plan increases the minimum wage to $18 an hour or $37,440 annually for all permanent city employees. The minimum wage for temporary employees will be raised to $15 an hour.

Other changes include:

continuation of the sign-on and referral bonus programs,

new Paid Family Leave Plan – six weeks of paid leave to allow for baby bonding time for both parents and for staff who have special care needs for the elderly or other family members,

two Wellness Days for all qualifying employees and

new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) stipend for employees that have a CDL in a job that requires it.

When it comes to public safety, all sworn employees are expected to receive a 5% raise. That includes police officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies. Those with at least six years of service will receive an additional step increase — either 2.5% or 5%.

The starting pay for firefighters and sheriff’s deputies will also be increased from $43,724 to $47,073.

Councilman Thomas Smigiel Jr also said that 288 police officers will receive an additional increase in raise. They will receive a 10-13% increase in raise.

This comes months after former Chief Larry Boone told WAVY the department currently has about 219 vacancies, give or take.

The budget also includes a $750 million school construction initiative, which is where revenue from casino gaming is expected to help pay the debt over the next decade.

In addition, there will be no tax or fee increases. Vehicle license fees will also be waived