Norfolk appoints interim director of Human Services to permanent position

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced the appointment of a new director of Human Services on Wednesday.

City Manager Chip Filer shared that Denise Gallop, who was serving as the interim director since 2020, is going to remain in the position. Leaders in Norfolk say Gallop was instrumental in getting state legislation passed helping them better monitor in-home daycares.

Additionally, under her leadership, Human Services employees found innovative ways to ensure Norfolk’s most vulnerable residents have access to services during the pandemic.

According to the city, her team’s rapid response led to a record number of benefits processed on time.

