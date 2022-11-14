NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is gearing up to make a major announcement Monday, involving cruise ships coming to the Downtown waterfront.

The Mermaid City is expected to partner with Carnival again with city officials expecting Monday’s big reveal to have “a huge impact on the travel and tourism industry in Hampton Roads.”

10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon will be there for the announcement Monday, which is scheduled to happen at 11 a.m. at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus. Representatives from Norfolk, Carnival Cruise Line and Nauticus will be in attendance.

Carnival Cruise resumed cruises in Norfolk back in early May with the 3,690-passenger Carnival Magic. It was the first cruise vacation to sail from Norfolk in more than two years.

Carnival Magic is the largest ship to depart from Norfolk and will be one of 11 voyages to depart from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center in the summer and fall 2022.

In total, 11 voyages with various itineraries will depart from Norfolk this summer and fall, visiting destinations in Bermuda, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.