NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– The City of Norfolk is making improvements to the northbound Hampton Boulevard Bridge beginning July 11.

This project will repair major structural components and protect the bridge from deterioration. It will add a new deck overlay, repair major the structural concrete, girders, piers and piles, replace the bearing and expansion joints, and replace the timber fender system.

Construction will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures and traffic stoppages. Police may assist with traffic. Construction will occur in four phases and each phase has a construction duration of approximately three months.

The project is expected to be done by mid-2023.

For more information on the project, visit the City of Norfolk website.