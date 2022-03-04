Norfolk animal shelter seeking pet adoptions, foster homes as it reaches capacity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) has reached its capacity and is seeking the community’s help.

Dog and cat adoptions are only $50, however, officials say they are also seeking temporary homes for pets. The NACC will cover all medical and food costs for animals in foster care.

Volunteers are also welcome to support the shelter. They are also accepting donations of towels, blankets and food.

The NACC is located on Sabre Road, near N. Military Highway.

Walk-ins are welcome on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found online or they can be reached at (757) 441-5505.