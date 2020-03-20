Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Norfolk animal shelter offers virtual ‘meet and greet’ for adoptable pets during coronavirus closure

Norfolk

(Photo courtesy of the Norfolk Animal Care Center)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Has social distancing left you lonely? The Norfolk animal shelter is working on ways to make finding companionship a little easier during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center closed to the public on Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Before it closed, Norfolk residents adopted more than 50 animals from the shelter, and the remaining animals were taken into foster homes.

Some of those fosters have turned into fur-ever homes, but the NACC is still receiving adoptable pets, according to a city news release.

Now, the NACC is making it a little easier for residents to find and adopt a furry friend.

Shelter staff are organizing “Virtual Meet and Greets” for adoptable animals and their prospective homes. These include pictures and videos of the animals, as well as biographies. If a resident is interested in adopting an animal, NACC staff will accept adoption applications by email, offer adoption counseling, and set up in-person meetings between animal and future owner, the news release states.

The NACC is also offering an adoption special: $20. They will accept credit card payments via the phone.

“You’ll have more support from us than from any dating app,” Michelle Dosson, NACC bureau manager, wrote in the release. “We want you to find the dog, cat or other animal that brings love and happiness to your home and your life.”

The NACC will also accept foster applications and has waived fees for residents to reclaim their pets.

