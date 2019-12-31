Norfolk animal shelter expands adoption hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is expanding its hours so potential adopters have more options to visit animals on the weeknights.

The shelter will now include Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in its weekly schedule. The new hours will begin Jan. 7.

The shelter has already offered evening hours on Thursdays.

“Thursday has been our biggest adoption day,” said shelter Operations Manager Jake Roos. “We are excited to offer more evening opportunities for adopters and their families to meet the many loving and lovable animals here at NACC – and to increase the number of animals who find their forever homes.”

The expanded hours came to fruition because more staff was added at the shelter.

The previous adoption hours were from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

More staff also means the animals can participate in more enrichment activities.

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc, call 757-441-5505 or visit 5585 Sabre Road in Norfolk.