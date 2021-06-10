Norfolk Animal Care receives funding to support emergency fostering program

Help dogs become accustomed to the car by letting them explore while the car is parked. Verbally praise them and give them treats to help them grow more comfortable, building up from short rides around the block to longer trips.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk announced on Thursday the Animal Resources of Tidewater (ART) received a $5,000 grant that it will use to support the safety programs in Norfolk.

The Safety NACC program at the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center provides temporary homes for pets whose owners are facing hardship.

“For more than 20 years Animal Resources of Tidewater has been providing resources in Hampton Roads to keep families and pets together,” said ART Founder and Vice President Debra Griggs. “The Safety NACC program is completely aligned with ART’s core mission and we are honored to receive grant funding to support NACC in delivering this vital service to our community.”

Pets that qualify for the program are placed in short-term foster care for 30 days with the possibility to reapply. The program has provided temporary homes for seven dogs and five cats since it launched in May.

“We are so grateful that ART has decided to support Safety NACC with this grant,” said Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson. “As COVID-19 eviction moratoriums are lifted around the country, fostering programs like Safety NACC may provide needed support to keep people and their pets together.”

For information on how to enroll in the program or to become a foster, contact NACC at 757-441-5505 or email FosterNACC@norfolk.gov.