1  of  2
Live Now
You Ask, We Answer – Virginia’s Health Equity Task Force answers your questions live – Streaming Now Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Norfolk Animal Care Center to host first virtual ‘Lunch Hour Meower Shower’

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
norf kitten rescued from wall 4_1535417240389.jpg.jpg

Image: Norfolk Animal Care Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will host its second annual — first-ever virtual — Lunch Hour Meower Shower next week.

This Facebook Live event kicks off at noon on Thursday, May 28 and features games, giveaways, and of course, a moewer shower’s worth of kittens!

During the springtime, the NACC sees an increase in kittens each year. To raise awareness and help educate the community on what to do if they find kittens, staff members Brittni Naylor and Bryce Stretch will provide information and some kitten closeups.

To adopt or foster, call 757-441-5505 or email your information and a member from NACC team will be in touch.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories