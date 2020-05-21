Norfolk Animal Care Center to host first virtual ‘Lunch Hour Meower Shower’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will host its second annual — first-ever virtual — Lunch Hour Meower Shower next week.

This Facebook Live event kicks off at noon on Thursday, May 28 and features games, giveaways, and of course, a moewer shower’s worth of kittens!

During the springtime, the NACC sees an increase in kittens each year. To raise awareness and help educate the community on what to do if they find kittens, staff members Brittni Naylor and Bryce Stretch will provide information and some kitten closeups.

To adopt or foster, call 757-441-5505 or email your information and a member from NACC team will be in touch.

