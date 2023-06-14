NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- The NACC is recruiting volunteers to show their love for animals by donating their time!

According to a Facebook post from NACC, they are looking for volunteer who can come in to help throughout the week, especially Friday through Monday as this is their busiest time.

Schedules are flexible depending on your availability. For more information, check out all the information, orientation, and on-boarding here: https://www.norfolk.gov/262/Volunteer-Program. You can call or email at 757-441-5505 and nacc@norfolk.gov.