NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care Center has resumed stray intakes, owner surrenders, and dog adoptions after precautions were taken against Canine Parvovirus (CPV).

After admitting a stray dog that tested positive for CPV, the NACC titer tested all dogs currently being housed to determine immunity against the disease.

Out of the 65 dogs tested, 50 were unexposed and are eligible for adoption. The 15 dogs that tested negative, which means they have little-to-no immunity against the virus, will be vaccinated and monitored in a separate part of the shelter for 14 days.

NACC resumed intakes, surrenders, and adoptions on Sept. 30, 2022, after the completion of their testing and the implementation of the quarantine process. If you’d like to adopt, you can view all animals eligible for adoption as well as shelter hours here.

NACC is also looking for foster homes for a variety of animals, as well as volunteers and donations. To learn more about fostering, email NACCFoster@norfolk.gov. If you’d like to dedicate your time to helping animals, you can reach out to NACC@norfolk.gov to become a volunteer.

NACC accepts donations for shelter items and funds here. Donations help to subsidize medical treatment for shelter animals as well as help support pet retention resources for low-income pet owners.