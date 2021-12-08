Norfolk Animal Care Center, Portsmouth Humane Society join forces to open veterinary clinic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) and Portsmouth Humane Society (PHS) are collaborating to open a new veterinary clinic.



Through a unique public-private partnership, NACC and PHS are opening the veterinary clinic, located in the city-owned space adjacent to NACC, which will provide spay/neuter services and medical treatment for pets in both organizations.

Until the partnership, the two shelters relied on contracted and vendor veterinary services, but have been limited without a veterinary team on the staff.

Each shelter will contribute their resources to the clinic. NACC received funding to outfit their clinic space with equipment hoping through the Request for Proposal (RFP) process someone with the capacity to staff the clinic might surface.



Although PHS had the resources to hire veterinary staff, it lacked funding for the start-up cost needed to open a clinic.



After reviewing NACC’s RFP, PHS submitted a proposal and was ultimately awarded the contract. IN a release Wednesday, officials from both shelters say they hope to expand the clinic’s service capacity to offer low-cost services to the public in the future.

NACC and PHS are currently finalizing space and staffing needs with the clinic slated to open at 5585 Sabre Road, Norfolk in February 2022.



Veterinarian professionals interested in employment with the clinic should visit the PHS website, for hiring information or e-mail director@portsmouthhumanesociety.org.