Norfolk Animal Care Center offers virtual pet adoptions

Norfolk

Duckie is up for virtual adoption (photo courtesy NACC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care Center is offering online adoptions to help pets get out of the center and to their new homes while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Those looking to adopt can e-meet their future furry friend. Pets available include dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, and bids.

During the meet, some of the pets are allowed to run around to show energy levels and how they interact with other animals.

Successful adoptions have already happened!

Adoption fees vary between $15 and $75 depending on the animal.

Those interested can read about the process online.

The list of adoptable pets can be found on the website and people can apply by email, or pay by phone for a $20 reduced fee at (757) 441-5505.

