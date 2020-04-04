Norfolk Animal Care Center offers virtual pet adoptions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care Center is offering online adoptions to help pets get out of the center and to their new homes while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Those looking to adopt can e-meet their future furry friend. Pets available include dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, and bids.

Did you know that @norfolkanimals offers online virtual adoptions? Dogs & cats just like DUCKIE 🦆 here can be adopted while still practicing #socialdistancing! 🐶

Take a peek at the available animals!

➡️https://t.co/LfuznLCbFz

📱 757-441-5505#AdoptNACC #MermaidConnections pic.twitter.com/0jWvQyiWCu — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) April 4, 2020

During the meet, some of the pets are allowed to run around to show energy levels and how they interact with other animals.

It's dog teach dog here at NACC! Dogs Playing for Life gives pups in our care the chance to get out and play. It gives them the chance to romp out some energy, and lets us see how they interact. Check it out! #AdoptNACC pic.twitter.com/8mspzb8l9Q — Norfolk Animal Care Center (@norfolkanimals) March 31, 2020

Successful adoptions have already happened!

Congrats to Toby & his new family for our FIRST online adoption! It's so easy to find your own fluffy friend: Adoptable pets listed on our website: https://t.co/8KAsFUgSqc Apply by email, pay by phone for a $20 reduced fee! 5585 Sabre Rd 757-441-5505 nacc@norfolk.gov #AdoptNACC pic.twitter.com/NP9ASj2cga — Norfolk Animal Care Center (@norfolkanimals) March 23, 2020

Adoption fees vary between $15 and $75 depending on the animal.

Those interested can read about the process online.

The list of adoptable pets can be found on the website and people can apply by email, or pay by phone for a $20 reduced fee at (757) 441-5505.

Latest News