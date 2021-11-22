Norfolk Animal Care Center offering $50 adoption fee for all animals throughout holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is giving a discounted adoption fee for all animals to find their “fur-ever” homes this holiday season.
All animals at NACC are $50 starting Nov. 20, through Jan. 1. In addition, if two adult cats at the facility are “Best Buds” and would rather stick together, they’ll both come as a package deal for $50.
To make an appointment at NACC, click here.
You can also visit the animals at the shelter which is open Saturdays and Sundays (noon – 4:30 p.m.) as well as Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays (2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) by appointment only.
If you’re unable to adopt this holiday season, there are still many ways to give! Residents can foster and volunteer. To learn more, click here.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.