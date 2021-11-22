Norfolk Animal Care Center offering $50 adoption fee for all animals throughout holiday season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is giving a discounted adoption fee for all animals to find their “fur-ever” homes this holiday season.

All animals at NACC are $50 starting Nov. 20, through Jan. 1. In addition, if two adult cats at the facility are “Best Buds” and would rather stick together, they’ll both come as a package deal for $50.

To make an appointment at NACC, click here.

You can also visit the animals at the shelter which is open Saturdays and Sundays (noon – 4:30 p.m.) as well as Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays (2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) by appointment only.

If you’re unable to adopt this holiday season, there are still many ways to give! Residents can foster and volunteer. To learn more, click here.