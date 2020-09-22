Norfolk Animal Care Center lowers adoption fees to $35 for limited promotion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cooler weather and less crowded sand offer the perfect opportunity for an end of season stroll on the beach. Now that beaches are open all day for dogs, why not find one to take with you?

There are plenty of dogs to choose from at the Norfolk Animal Care Center now that they’ve lowered adoption fees to just $35 for dogs one year or older.

If you enjoy watching the sunset from your window, you can add a cat of a year or older to that view for just $35, too.

The facility also offers virtual adoption counseling.

Future fur parents can call the center at 757-441-5505 or by email at nacc@norfolk.gov.

You can also schedule a safe, socially distanced meet and greet in our outdoor play yard. Adoption promotion ends Sunday, October 4.

