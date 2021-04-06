Norfolk Animal Care Center lowers adoption fee to $45 for all dogs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care Center just lowered their adoption fee to $45 for all dogs.

The discount fee for all dogs is only applicable through April 11 as part of NACC’s spring promotion.

At the moment, the facility is almost halfway to its full capacity for dogs. There are currently 33 kennels occupied. There are 36 dogs inside NACC waiting to be adopted or fostered.

The facility is also inviting community members to attend Frank Fest, a birthday party for Taphouse mascot Frank. The event is scheduled for Wednesday.