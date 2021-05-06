Norfolk Animal Care Center keeps hardships from becoming permanent separations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) announced a new program on Thursday helping to keep Norfolk pets and their families stay together.

The organization’s “Safety NACC” fostering program allows for animals to live in temporary homes when their owners are facing hardship.

According to NACC, pets of qualified participants will be placed in a home with a short-term foster parent for 30 days with a possibility to reapply. Norfolk residents can enroll up to two animals in the program.

“As a Norfolk native, I’m always happy when we can offer a new resource to our community,” said Dog Foster Coordinator Madison Witherite. “There is such a need for this program in our area, and I’m excited to see just how big an impact it will have on local families.”

NACC says they’re participating in a Maddie’s Fund (a nationwide animal welfare foundation) research study with Arizona State University and Virginia Tech on safety net foster programs. The site describes “Safety Net Fostering” as the fostering of owned animals whose families are experiencing a temporary inability to provide them care.

The study will be used to help animal shelters better serve the need for temporary housing of owned animals in the community.

As COVID-19 eviction moratoriums are lifted around the country, NACC believes Safety Net Fostering programs may provide needed support to keep people and their pets together.

The shelter is actively recruiting fosters to offer temporary housing to animals in need. To become a foster, call 1-757-441-5505 or email FosterNACC@norfolk.gov.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.