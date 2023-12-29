NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center is gearing up for their Stuff the Bus drive-up and drop-off donation drive on Sunday.

The mobile drive will help fill Norfolk Animal Care Center’s mobile outreach unit, Waggin’ Wheels.

Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Dec. 31 at 5585 Sabre Road. Staff and volunteers will be out front to assist with donations, so no need to leave your car.

Stuff the Bus drive (Courtesy: Norfolk Animal Care Center)

Stuff the Bus is accepting unopened bags of dry food for cats and dogs, unopened cat litter, blankets, towels and tough dog toys. A full list of supplies needed can be found on the Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center website here.

Those that cannot make it to the Stuff the Bus drive, but would still like to assist animals in need can donate by using the Norfolk Animal Care Center’s Amazon Wish List.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center is also waiving adoption fees for all animals through Dec. 31 as a part of their Happy Pawlidays adoption event.