NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) has decided to expand its adoption hours to make it easier for people to find time to meet the adoptable animals.

Starting Sept.1, NACC will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when it is closed. The administration hours are also expanding. NACC will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day but Wednesday for owner surrenders, license purchases and other animal service transactions.

NACC is located at 5585 Sabre Rd. in Norfolk.

“We are excited to expand our adoption hours,” said Alison Fechino, NACC Chief Executive Officer. “By accommodating a wider range of schedules, we hope to match more animals with loving families and create more successful adoptions. This expansion reflects our dedication to the well-being of animals and our commitment to finding them the best homes possible.”

For more information about NACC’s expanded adoption hours, animals available for adoption and the adoption process, visit www.norfolk.gov/nacc or call (757) 441-5505.

Now is a great time to consider adopting a pet. More than a dozen local animal shelters are participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters initiative. The annual campaign helps find loving homes for animals in need. See the list of participating shelters and find more information on WAVY.com.