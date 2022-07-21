NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced Thursday that they were cited with two non-critical violations on June 22 by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).

The Virginian-Pilot reported that the state’s Office of Veterinary Services inspectors found that the center was not providing, “adequate and appropriate veterinary care” for the animals at the shelter and that the center was also failing to isolate animals with suspected infectious diseases properly.

According to a Facebook post from the center, the violations did not require a formal response and, with the help of the VDACS inspector and NACC’s supervising veterinarian, the center has addressed the violations and has taken the steps to ensure future compliance.

“NACC is operating at full capacity almost every day and, no matter what the occupancy levels, remains an open admission shelter with the primary goal of treating the individual needs of every animal that comes through the doors,” the Facebook post stated. “It’s a tough job that couldn’t be done without a compassionate community of volunteers, veterinary partners, rescue groups and supporters.”

The Facebook post continued by expressing appreciation for the community’s support and for the centers veterinary partners.

All intake and live release numbers from NACC can be found on www.norfolk.gov.