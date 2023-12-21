NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Animal Care Center says it needs your help as it deals with overcrowding.

They say their dog kennels in particular are almost completely full and they’re using supplemental wire pop-up crates in the meantime. This means they don’t have space to take in new animals like strays and animals surrendered by their owners of brought in via their Animal Protection Unit.

They’re asking for the public to adopt through them rather than shop from a breeder, and/or foster a animal for the holidays.

The NACC is also asking anyone whose pet is missing to check with them. They posted photos of several animals who got picked up as strays recently.

“We do not judge pet owners for their animals accidentally getting out, our goal is to help reunite families and keep them together.”

You can learn more and check the NACC’s hours here.