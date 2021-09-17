Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center launches foster program online

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local animal care center just made it easier to find and foster a furry friend.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) recently launched its foster program on Trello, a web-based visual collaboration tool, to increase the center’s online presence.

The “NACC Dogs In Need of Foster” features a list of dogs available to foster, animal care information for dog owners, and resources for foster parents.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center released a statement on Sept. 7 saying foster families provide hundreds of shelter animals the attention and time they need to recover from illness or injury and be ready for permanent adoption.

They also hope that the addition of Trello will increase participation in their foster program and encourage community engagement.

Even if you can’t bring a pet home, their Trello page provides information on how you can help the NACC from donating food to taking a shelter dog on a field trip.

The NACC plans to expand its program on Trello to include cats and kittens in the fall.

If you’re interested in fostering a dog or viewing available animals, visit NACC Dogs in Need of Foster.