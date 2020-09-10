Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center shelter looking for volunteers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is looking for volunteers to help out with pet care, feeding, walking, and cleaning.

“We are resuming volunteer orientation, now in a contact-free virtual setting. You will need internet access and a device with a camera to participate. We will discuss health and safety protocols as well as our volunteer needs and how you can help,” officials with the shelter said in a statement released Thursday.

Two volunteer orientations are available:

Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

RSVP through the volunteer registration platform at least 24 hours before the sessions to receive joining instructions.

For more information, call or email volunteer coordinator Laurelyn Vry Flowers at 757-441-5505.

