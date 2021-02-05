Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center receives $11K grant to help cats, owners

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) received an $11,000 grant to provide additional support for cats and their owners.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our community as well as for the generosity of our Friends group,” said shelter Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson.

This is the second $11,000 grant since 2020 awarded by Best Friends Animal Society (Rachael Ray Foundation).

The grant allows FNACC to provide funding for support to prevent shelter intake such as behavior and training, temporary boarding assistance, reducing fees, and increasing spay, neuter, vaccination, and microchip resources, and to shorten cats’ length of stay in the shelter.

These efforts help NACC decrease the number of animals surrendered to the shelter, as well as support pet retention and community engagement.

In the past year, support from volunteers, donors, and FNACC has allowed the shelter to expand its fostering program to include adult cats as well as kittens and to create a cat group living room where several cats can live with each other in a social and home-like setting.