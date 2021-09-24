Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center promotes $20 adoption fees

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Christine Gamez of Fullerton returns her fostered bulldog named Tyson to the South LA animal shelter during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Gamez is devastated that she can no longer continue to foster Tyson sue to her current living situation. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently at capacity and offering animal adoptions for $20.

The center is also waiving reclaim fees for those who have recently lost their pet.

Even if a person can’t adopt an animal into their home, they can volunteer by helping the staff or fostering an animal. If a person chooses to foster, NACC will cover all medical and food costs.

Those interested in adopting or becoming a foster parent should view available animals at NACC Dogs in Need of Foster.