Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center promotes $20 adoption fees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently at capacity and offering animal adoptions for $20.
The center is also waiving reclaim fees for those who have recently lost their pet.
Even if a person can’t adopt an animal into their home, they can volunteer by helping the staff or fostering an animal. If a person chooses to foster, NACC will cover all medical and food costs.
Those interested in adopting or becoming a foster parent should view available animals at NACC Dogs in Need of Foster.
